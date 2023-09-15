Josh Duhamel thinks Fergie is "an amazing woman".

The 50-year-old actor announced earlier this week he is expecting a baby with spouse Audra Mari and his ex-wife - who he split from in 2017 after eight years of marriage - was among the first to offer congratulations on their Instagram post.

And while Josh "can't believe how excited" the former Black Eyed Peas singer is about the news, he isn't surprised because she's always been so welcoming to Audra.

The 'Buddy Games' host - who has 10-year-old son Axl with his ex-wife - said on 'The Jess Cagle Show': “Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is. And she’s taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse.

"That’s the thing, is you never know how these things are gonna go, but because she’s such a kindhearted person, she really, truly is. She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can’t believe how excited she is for us.

"You know, it’s a, like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And, uh, thankfully we have a really civil situation."

After the couple announced their happy news earlier this week, Fergie commented: “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Meanwhile, the 'Shotgun Wedding' star recently revealed Axl is keen for his younger sibling to be named Gary.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Axl is] going to be a good big brother."

Asked if there's a name he wants for the baby, he laughed: "Gary. Him and Audra have this thing where they like to say the word 'Gary.' It's weird.

"I don't know if we're having a boy or a girl."

But while Josh as ruled out Gary as a baby name, he's got a compromise in mind.

He quipped: "We'll get a dog, we'll name the dog Gary."