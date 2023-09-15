98 Degrees have addressed rumours suggesting they could perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with the likes of Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys.

The 90s harmony pop vocal group - comprising Jeff Timmons, brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre - neither confirmed nor denied they are in talks for the prestigious performance slot at next year's sporting spectacle in Las Vegas.

However, Nick, 49, told Us Weekly: "We’d love for that to happen."

Jeff, 50, admitted they felt the pressure to compete against boy bands, including the aforementioned groups and *NSYNC, but they always felt like they were different.

He explained: "We thought we were more of an R'n'B vocal group. Not to disparage those bands — we love them, we were friends with all of them — but we thought we were different. Once the media started saying, 'Well, you’re like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC,' then we were like, 'Oh, do we need to start dancing more?'

Nick added: "It was a blessing and a curse. There was so much momentum behind the boy band craze, and it was nice to get caught up in that, but it also caused pressure."

Drew, 47, said of the pressures: "There was this completely unattainable bar that was set. People don’t come out and sell two million records in the first week — that’s an anomaly."

Jeff remembered the 'Invisible Man' hitmakers being left disheartened after they failed to break a record sale they were predicted to hit after Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys had similar successes.

He recalled: "There was an article about how our next record was about to come out after Britney [Spears] and Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC consecutively broke records, and it said 98 Degrees is set to do it next. Sadly, we only sold 536,000 records in the first week, and it was a big disappointment."

Drew concluded: "At this point, we have a better perspective on it all. We enjoy the moment more. We put out projects we’re happy with, and whatever happens with them, happens."

98 Degrees have sold more than 10 million records worldwide.