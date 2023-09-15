Sergey Brin has finalised his divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Shanahan.

The Google co-founder, 50, filed for divorce from 34-year-old Nicole on 6 January 2022 after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” and following an accusation – which she denied – that she had an affair with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, 52.

Court documents obtained by Page Six show a judge signed off on the duo’s split on 26 May.

The outlet said the “closed case filing” also stated the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter Echo.

Any financial issues were kept confidential and will be resolved by the pair’s prenuptial agreement.

Nicole did not contest Sergey’s divorce filing and didn’t request spousal support.

According to the filing, she has been given “non-guideline” child support, but the amount has remained secret.

Even though the divorce was reportedly prompted by her alleged affair with Elon, the pair both denied any cheating.

Elon said on Twitter at the time: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

He hit out following a report by the Wall Street Journal they paid had a fling in July 2022.

Elon added the newspaper had engaged in a “character assassination,” and admitted he hadn’t “had sex in ages (sigh)”.

Nicole also blasted the report as an “outright lie” and told People she and Elon had a “collegial” relationship.

She said: “Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No.

“Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn’t have an affair.”