Tinashe had her first kiss on a golf course.

The 30-year-old singer - who previously dated basketball star Ben Simmons for a few months until their split in May 2018 - didn't reveal the identity of the man she smooched on the course, but it clearly left a lasting impression.

Speaking to Us Weekly for the magazine's '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' feature, she said: "My first kiss was on a golf course and he was a golfer.

"I always loved the athletes!"

Tinashe also has experience as an actress with roles in the likes of 'Out of Jimmy's Head' and 'Two and a Half Men'.

However, she admitted if she wasn't a musician, she would actually be drawn to a culinary career instead.

She revealed: "My Favourite show is 'MasterChef' I love to cook! If I wasn't a singer, I would be a chef."

Tinashe is a huge fan of Pepe's Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles and she "always" orders the tacos - which just so happen to be her ideal dish to rustle up in the kitchen.

She said: "My favourite things to cook are tacos. I used to throw massive Taco Tuesday parties and cook myself."

When it comes to eating out, Tinashe is a fan of fast food chain In-N-Out, and her go-to order is "a No. 2 plain with extra cheese".

While her favourite cheese is cheddar, Tinashe - who "hates chocolate" - admitted she would avoid any kind of sauce on her burger.

She explained: "I hate condiments - no mustard, no mayo, just plain."

As well as her singing and love of cooking, the star also turns to video games as a way to relax, and she's a massive fan of the 'Call of Duty' franchise.

She said: "I'm a huge gamer. My favourite game is Call of Duty."