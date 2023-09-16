Lush will launch their revolutionary Bath Bot speaker in time for Christmas.

The brand's in-house tech and digital teams spent five years working on the product - which boasts a distinctive speaker and multidirectional lights to turn bathtime into an extra special experience - and it is available to pre-order ahead of release for the festive period.

Jack Constantine, Lush's Chief Digital Officer, said: "At Lush, we believe in making immersive, handmade products and that same ethos is carried into our first tech product, Bath Bot. With Bath Bot and the Lush app, our goal is to use tech for good – for unique and sensory-transformational experiences. Unlike other artificial bots that manipulate or frustrate you, Lush Bath Bot is likeable and honest."

The Bath Bot - which is available in black or white - can be paired with Lush Bathe on the Lush app via Bluetooth and any of the company's handmade bath bombs for a personalised sensory experience.

The app also boasts special playlists to set the mood for bathtime, including a Lush Spa music playlist or 'The Lush Sound Bath' podcast, while Majestic Casual have curated a selection of sounds to transport users during their bathing experience.

Lush App users can pre-order the Bath Bot in time for Christmas. For more information, visit https://bathbot.lush.com/uk/en