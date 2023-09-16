Deryck Whibley has been discharged from hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

The Sum 41 lead singer, 43, was rushed to the emergency room on Friday (15.09.23) after his health took a turn for the worse – nine years after he nearly died when he was hospitalised after his drinking spiralled out of control.

His wife Ariana Whibley said on Instagram about him being taken to hospital: “Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.”

She included photos of Deryck being put into an ambulance while on a stretcher and later holding her hand with an IV in his arm.

Ariana added: “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia.

“The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

Ariana added she and her husband have been through previous scares, with the rocker spending a month in hospital in 2014 when he withered away due to his boozing.

She said: “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see.

I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

Ariana took to Instagram again on Saturday (16.09.23) to tell how Deryck had been discharged, telling fans: “I’m very happy to be giving this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments.

“He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breath without as much pain.

“I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”

Ariana and Deryck – who was married to Avril Lavigne, 38, from 2006 to 2010 – married in 2015

Sum 41 announced in May that they were breaking up after 27 years together, and finished their ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ tour in North America earlier this month.

The group saying in an Instagram statement about their decision to split: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”