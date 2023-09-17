Cardi B is learning not to fight back on social media now she's 30.

The 'WAP' hitmaker admits she is "getting better" at not biting back whenever she is criticised online because she feels like a proper adult now she is in her thirties.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Ebro in the Morning' show, the mother-of-two was asked if she cares less about the hate she gets on apps like X and Instagram and replied: "Way less now. I am getting better. It doesn't really affect me. It's just sometimes I have a little extra time ... one thing about me is I can cut a**. I can flame a b****. I can look at you head to toe and crack jokes on your mother, b****.

But you know what, I have to grow up, I just can't do this anymore. Because I could go all day long, b****, let me go through your photos b**** ... but no ... I'm a grown-up now."

The 'Bongos' star - who has Kulture, five, and Wave, two, with husband Offset - previously insisted she won't bite her lip on social media and will continue to speak her mind online.

In 2021, whilst bemoaning criticism of US President Joe Biden, she wrote on Twitter (now X): "How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a s*** at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be. (sic)"

Cardi - who has 169 million Instagram followers and 31.8 million on X - was subsequently told to "stay in [her] lane" and avoid speaking about politics on social media.

In response, the outspoken star explained: "This is my lane .Im a American that pays taxes right ?Are you a politician? ....No! Sooo how is this your landless more then mine ? (sic)"

Prior to that, Cardi hit out at Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor as the US President.

The rapper revealed she was tired of listening to Trump ahead of the US election last year.

Speaking about the billionaire businessman, she said: "I’m tired of this b********. I'm tired of getting upset every single time I see this man talk. It's like, are you f****** serious?"