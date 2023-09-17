Rosie O'Donnell has slammed Drew Barrymore after she announced plans to resume filming her TV talk show.

The 61-year-old star has taken to Instagram to slam Drew, 48, who planned to resume filming 'The Drew Barrymore Show' amid the ongoing writers' strike, before she performed a dramatic U-turn after receiving fierce criticism.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Rosie said: "Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line. Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences. They should follow along these lines:

"I made an error.

"I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers.

"I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury. (sic)"

Rosie published the social media post before the Hollywood star announced that she was delaying the return of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

Drew - who has hosted the show since 2020 - wrote on Instagram: "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The decision has also received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The company told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."