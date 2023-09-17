Ariana Madix hopes her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars will support her on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 38-year-old TV star is set to compete on the hit show, and she's hopeful that her co-stars will show their support for her.

Asked if they'll come out and support her on the show, Ariana told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I hope so. I’m looking forward to seeing my girls come and support."

Ariana is also fulfilling a long-held ambition by appearing on the show.

Speaking about the challenge, she shared: "I just kind of wanted to see if I could do it. Really watching the show for years, I’m such a fan of the performances. You watch and you’re like, ‘Oh, I want to do that.'

"I’m a hard worker, so I love being able to put that hard work into dance, into my book, the sandwich shop, all of those things and it gives me a sense of accomplishment and self-worth that is kind of unparalleled. I’m really excited to be in this space in my life."

Ariana split from Tom Sandoval earlier this year, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Despite this, Tom has already revealed that he'll be fully behind Ariana during her stint on the TV show.

The controversial star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really excited for her."

Tom, 40, also believes that Ariana has the ability and the work ethic to go far in the competition.

He said: "I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully."