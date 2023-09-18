Lamar Odom is "totally fine" after crashing his car into two parked vehicles.

The 43-year-old former basketball player was on his way home from his friend's house in Northridge, Los Angeles, when the accident occurred at around 3am on 11 September.

His representative, Gina Rodriguez, explained to People magazine that Lamar was behind the wheel when “his phone fell and it dropped on the floor and when he reached out for it, his arm went with it”, prompting his white Mercedes to hit a parked car, which then hit a second vehicle on impact.

No one was inside the parked vehicles at the time.

The spokesperson confirmed Lamar was "okay" but admitted he was "a little shaken up” because “all three of his airbags deployed.”

Police later arrived to the scene and questioned if Lamar was sober at the time of the crash because they "knew his history" from past substance abuse issues but the retired sportsman - who nearly died from a fatal overdose in 2015 - reassured them he "didn't drink" and "hasn't been using any drugs" as he now owns addiction recovery centres, so LAPD didn't carry out any field sobriety tests.

The cops saw Lamar exchange insurance information with the owners of the parked cars and he was then driven home by his security guard, who was already following him from behind. His Mercedes had to be towed away.

Back in 2011, Lamar was on his way home from visiting his cousin in hospital when his chauffeur hit a motorcycle, which in turn crashed into a 15-year-old pedestrian, with the teenage boy later dying in hospital from his injuries.

Lamar - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - later explained his driver had handed him a phone and didn't see the motorcyclist attempting to turn left, causing the collision.