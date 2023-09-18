The UK's Online Safety Bill "will make the online world safer", according to a campaigner.

Ian Russell has welcomed the introduction of the much-discuss bill - but he's also warned that it will fail if it doesn't stop harmful content online.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained: "It is not perfect. But it's an important step, and it's a step that has been needed for years to counter this technology."

Russell has stressed the importance of shielding children from X-rated content.

He said: "That's the test of the bill.

"There are many other families not just me who have been campaigning for better online safety and the bereaved families for online safety group, for example, have too many tragic stories to tell.

"But if the bill fails to stop online harms that all our children saw then it will have failed."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Michelle Donelan denied the suggestion that the UK government is anti-encryption.

The 39-year-old politician - who serves as the UK's Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology - defended a controversial section of the Online Safety Bill, which allows the regulator Ofcom to access the content of private messages.

Michelle told the BBC at the time: "I, like you, want my privacy because I don't want people reading my private messages. They'd be very bored but I don't want them to do it.

"However we do know that on some of these platforms, they are hotbeds sometimes for child abuse and sexual exploitation. And we have to be able access that information should that problem occur."