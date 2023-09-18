Helena Christensen is obsessed with photography and has "300,000 pictures in my phone".

The '90s supermodel – who has been been posing for shoots since she was just six years old – gets excited by opportunities for photos and is constantly taking snaps and even if they don't turn out perfectly she keeps them.

In an interview with WWD, she said: “I have 300,000 pictures in my phone. I don’t even know how that’s possible. The iCloud above my head is about to burst. But it’s the little things mostly that I find, I don’t know — it’s like my eyes are constantly focusing in on things. And I think it’s also a psychological way of extending time, perhaps, because the more I see, the more I feel."

Helena - who along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss was one of the original supermodels - says her passion for her hobby has led to her framing everything she sees in the world as a potential photograph.

The 54-year-old Dutch icon said: "I get very upset about the missed pictures.

"I take advantage of the life that we have in a strange way. I frame everything. Everything I look at everywhere now is almost turned into a little square in front of my face. Everything catches my eyes. And then I have to stop myself from not taking too many photos because people around me find me really annoying. I [take] so many s–tty pictures, but once in a while, there’s something that is special and it’s worth it."