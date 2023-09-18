Richard E. Grant feels like he's going through a "second bereavement" after packing up his holiday home.

The 66-year-old actor's beloved wife Joan Washington passed away in September 2021 and he admitted he is struggling with the "brutal process" of packing up the property they had holidayed in in France for several decades because it has brought back so many memories.

In a tearful video, Richard told his Instagram followers: "I've spent the last two days packing up everything in preparation for the removal company.

"This holiday house, my late wife, my daughter and I have had in the south of France for the last 33 years, memory crammed and it now sounds so echoey, now that everything is out."

After a lengthy pause, the 'Spiceworld' actor then admitted: "It feels like a second bereavement because you have to go through everything all over again.

"My sympathies to anyone who’s going through this or having to go through this brutal process. It always makes me wonder at the end of it do "Anyway, onwards and upwards."

Richard captioned the footage with a caption that echoed his thoughts in the video.

Richard admitted in July he is still "in denial" about the fact his wife - who died of cancer aged 74 - is "not here" anymore.

He sain in an Instagram video: “It’s my late wife’s posthumous birthday today and I have been scrolling through all our photographs of our 38 years together.

“You look and look and look and still try and look and the time is fixed and you read into things.

“The last eight months of her life as she so determinately put on a brave face, it’s just so heart breaking.

“The wonderful trick of memory is, is that I remember her now in the prime of her life and I’m still in denial that she is not here.”

Richard added the caption to his video: “In denial even though I know what I know.”

He also wrote alongside a photo of Joan he posted: “Taken on her last ever birthday, 21st December, my beloved late wife Joan.

“Her bravery, fortitude, resistance and acceptance of her diagnosis, are an inexhaustible inspiration. I miss her more than is measurable.”