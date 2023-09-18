Suga is set to begin military service on September 22.

The 30-year-old singer is best known as part of K-Pop group BTS but will be stepping away from the spotlight to undertake armed forces duties in Korea, according to an announcement made by South Korean news app Weverse by his record label Big Hit Music.

The statement read: "We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22."

All seven members of the group are to fulfill their mandatory duties to South Korea - which ask all able-bodied men to serve for 18 to 21 months before their 31st birthday - which meant that oldest member Jin had to enlist just before his 30th birthday in December.

In light of the military service, the 'Butter' hitmakers are now no longer able to perform until 2025.

An announcement from Big Hit Music state at the timed: "He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.

"Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

The announcement was made on the band's social media pages in the wake of their free concert to support South Korea's World Expo bid in Busan towards the end of October.

The statement read: "Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere.

"BIG HIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now."

It had been thought the group might be exempted from military service under plans put forward by South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Hwang Hee, on the grounds they had already served their country through their huge global success, and other exceptional citizens, such as Olympians and classical musicians had been excused.

However, the plan was met with opposition from many people who had completed their service and now appears to have been dropped.