Russell Brand has had three stand-up shows cancelled as allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse against him grow.

The comedian, 48, went ahead with a sold-out show at the Theatre Royal Windsor, London, on Saturday (16.09.23), hours before a Channel 4 ‘Dispatches’ show aired containing allegations of abuse against him from four women, and he had been due to continue with his ‘Bipolarisation’ tour this week.

But in a statement issued on Monday (18.09.23) by promoters said: “We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it – but we know you'll understand.”

Brand was due to perform on Tuesday (19.09.23) at the Theatre Royal Windsor, with more dates in Wolverhampton and Plymouth.

The comic refused to address his sex scandal at his ‘Bipolarisation’ show on Saturday.

He told the 2,000 fans there – many of whom held up signs backing him: “I really appreciate your support. I love you.

“I want to do a fantastic show for you. I’ve got a lot of things to talk to you about.

“There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about – and I appreciate that you will understand.”

A man who looked like Russell walked past the stage minutes after the show started – and the comic joked he was a body double which he said “might come in handy”.

Brand now faces claims of abuse from six women.

Four women came forward as part of a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s ‘Dispatches’ that broke on Saturday (16.09.23) to accuse Brand of offences ranging from rape and sexual assault to emotional and physical abuse sex attacks, which they say happened between 2006 and 2013.

A fifth woman, Jordan Martin, wrote in her 2014 book ‘kNot: Entanglement with a Celebrity: A Memoir’ that Brand subjected her to emotional abuse, sexual abuse and made her brush her teeth so hard her gums bled.

And on Monday (18.09.23) the Metropolitan Police said a woman had contacted them on Sunday (17.09.23) saying she was sexually assaulted by the entertainer in Soho, central London, in 2003.