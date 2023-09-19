Shannen Doherty is “crying constantly” as she battles brain cancer.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 52, made the admission as she got a standing ovation from fans in Tampa, Florida, at the ’90s Con on Sunday (17.09.23), at which she spoke about fighting stage 4 of her disease.

Speaking as part of a ‘90210’ reunion panel for the 1990s teen drama alongside co-stars Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, she teared up while discussing her illness.

She told the crowd: “Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you.”

The ‘Charmed’ star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission two years later.

Her cancer returned as stage 4 in 2020 and she revealed in June her breast cancer had spread to her brain.

Shannen also told how she secretly underwent surgery months prior to remove the tumour and begin radiation treatments.

She added at the ’90s Con: “I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

The ‘Heathers’ actress also joked about her divorce from her photographer third husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 49, from whom she split in April after 11 years of marriage.

She said: “My other profession is getting engaged, married and divorced, and I’m doing that very well.”

Her representative told Page Six at the time of Shannen and Kurt’s split that divorce was the “last thing” the actress wanted, but added: “She felt she was left with no other option”.

Shannen said after sharing the news of her break-up: “I’m doing better than OK. I’m doing well. I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy.”