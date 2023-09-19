Gisele Bundchen has struggled in "every area of [her] life" after splitting from Tom Brady.

The 43-year-old supermodel tied the knot with NFL star Tom, 46, in 2009 and went on to have Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with him but the pair divorced in 2022 and now she has reflected that the whole breakup has been "very tough" on their family.

She told People magazine: "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Gisele went on to add that she has turned to meditation to help her cope in the aftermath of the split and explained that since turning 40 she has adopted a healthier lifestyle which includes cutting down on alcohol and caffeine.

She said: "I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard. And I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life.

"Sometimes, we can get so disconnected from our bodies because we are running away from ourselves, so we just keep adding more things for us to do,” . “Give me anything to eat, give me anything to drink. You're just in this mode. I feel like whenever you can bring yourself back into feeling your body and just being present, it’s great. You're kind of in your body and you're really present. You're breathing, you're connecting.

"Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn't have the glass of wine.

"It's socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it's healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can't be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up."