Billy Miller died after a "long and hard" battle with depression.

The actor - who was best known for appearing in US soap opera 'General Hospital' - was found dead on Friday (15.09.23) at the age of 43 and now his mother Patricia has revealed that he took his own life after struggling with his mental health for a number of years.

She told Soap Opera Digest: "I would like to share the following thoughts. I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.

"He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life."

Patricia went on to insist that any other causes of death being reported are untrue and admitted she is "desperately trying" to cope with the loss but has nothing more to say at this point.

She said: "The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Billy landed his first major soap role in 2007, when he was cast in 'All My Children'.

The actor subsequently starred in 'The Young and the Restless' between 2008 and 2014 and earned three Daytime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Billy Abbott, even winningthe Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy in 2014.

Following that, he played the parts of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain in ABC’s 'General Hospital' before he left the show in 2019.

Miller’s other acting credits included roles in 'Suits', 'NCIS', 'Truth Be Told, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation', and 'Enormous'.