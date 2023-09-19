A new leaked document suggests 'The Elder Scrolls 6' won't be released on PS5 and won't be out until 2026 or later.

The document obtained by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo is from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft's trial over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the title was listed for the Xbox and PC only.

In an accompanying post on X, Totilo pointed out: "From Microsoft's responses in the FTC vs. Microsoft case. Elder Scrolls VI listed here as Xbox and PC and releasing 2026 or later.

"During testimony at the hearing, Xbox's Phil Spencer went on to say the game was at least five years out and platforms were technically TBD."

Back in 2021, Spencer insisted having 'The Elder Scrolls 6' as an Xbox exclusive wasn't "about punishing any other platform".

Microsoft's gaming boss weighed in on the tech giant's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020, and noted he expects the upcoming game to be available on Xbox and PC only, just like 'Starfield'.

He told GQ magazine at the time: "It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow.

"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have.

"And that would be true when I think about 'Elder Scrolls 6'. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

Meanwhile, the Xbox chief insisted his "ultimate goal" for the RPG series always remains the same.

He added: "I do this weird exercise that I like. You go back and you read a review of the first 'Elder Scrolls'. And then you read The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's, then you read The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's.

"You black out a couple things. And they read the same. 'You've stepped out and oh my gosh, it feels so real.' People change. Technology changes.

"But the ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you've been transported."

His comments on exclusivity came after he admitted "some" Bethesda titles would only be available on Xbox and PC at the time of the acquisition.

He said in an Xbox Wire post: "With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players."