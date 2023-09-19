Sylvester Stallone feels like "the last of the dinosaurs" after almost 50 years as an actor.

The 77-year-old star has starred in the likes of 'Rocky', 'Rambo' and 'The Expendables' during a glittering big screen career as one of Hollywood's biggest action movie heroes, and he has weighed in on his "longevity" in the industry.

He told ET Canada: "I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that…

"But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is.

"I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Sylvester was speaking at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 as he stepped onto the red carpet to promote his new documentary 'Sly' about his life and career.

However, he admitted his 10-year-old self would never have imagined the stars aligning for such a memorable event.

He said: "Oh, no, no, no, certainly, no, no. I mean, that would be very immodest. It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this.

"specially with the longevity of this career, [which] is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait..

"Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema.. it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium."

And the icing on the cake for Sly was to have his family by his side for the special occasion.

He added: "This is the best of all. I was thinking about that. I said, ‘What if it was here alone?’ Like I had been so many times before, I’ve been at premieres, going around doing junkets all over the world alone.

"And I said, ‘Wow, you’re really fulfilling yourself and everyone’s cheering for you.’ Then I realised it was all vacant.

"That this is my main one. Look over my shoulder [pointing over at wife Jennifer Flavin].

"I go home and talk to her about this, like I’m eager to share. Let’s share… [if there’s not] someone to share life with, life is not worth living."