Emma Roberts is not "ashamed" of her body hair.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star has periods where she embraces body hair, particularly when she is not required to look her best for acting projects.

Emma told InStyle: "I personally don't think that body hair is anything to be ashamed of. For me, it's all phases. I like the feeling of not having some, and then I like the feeling of having some sometimes, so it just goes back and forth.

"Like I said, when it comes to face and brows, it's really about how my products are going to be on my face and how my makeup's going to be on my face. And when you're in front of the camera, you have to unfortunately be more aware of it. Definitely when I'm not working, I am not necessarily as hard on myself as when I'm working, just because everybody has an opinion."

She added: "I like that I've been seeing [body hair] on social media more, because I love seeing what everyone's using and doing beauty-wise online. I like seeing different faces and different trends and not everybody just doing the same thing, which I think is cool."

The star is known for her striking brows and finds it hard to keep up with the trends surrounding body hair.

Emma explained: "Well, it's so funny. It's a two-part answer about my brows. One being that if you look at my first license photo, the arch in my brow is so intense and they're so skinny and dark that it doesn't even look like me, and I just remember that was so the look back then. And now, I definitely go way longer without removing hair from my brows. I try to let them grow in and then just maintain them.

"It's just so funny, because when you're in the moment of a trend with brows or hair, you never know you're in the trend until you're out of it — and then you can't believe it. But the first thing I remember about my brows, because we all get made fun of for something growing up that sticks with us, was that I was in school and this kid told me I had a unibrow. I didn't know what that was, and I went home and my mom felt so bad for me. And that was when I started to become aware that, 'Wait, you're supposed to get your eyebrows done? What do you mean?' I couldn't have been more than 6 or 7. So yeah, my brows have really gone on a journey with me."