Leslie Jones had three abortions when she was younger.

The 56-year-old actress had her first termination when she was 18 and dating a man names Richard Brooks, who was 27 at the time, and she told how their on/off romance lasted "too many years" and they didn't use birth control, but she has no regrets about her decisions.

She wrote in her new memoir 'Leslie F****** Jones': “All I felt was an urgency to not be pregnant.

"So, I had an abortion, and it was very hard.

“I don’t want to say it was wrong, because to this day I would do the same thing.”

Leslie - whose mother never recovered after she suffered a massive stroke when her daughter was young - expressed her regret that she just "didn't know any of that stuff" about preventing getting pregnant.

She wrote: “My mom got sick early in my life and she wasn’t there to teach me about [sex education]."

After undergoing three abortions, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star realised: “This is not a birth control method.”

Leslie credits the charity Planned Parenthood, which provides sex education and information, and reproductive health care, for saving her life.

She said: “I still give money to them to this day. When I went to Planned Parenthood, I finally learned how to prevent pregnancies and take care of myself. Thank God for those people and what they do.”

The 'Supermarket Sweep' host - who split from Richard in 2010 after he allegedly gave her an STD and got someone else pregnant - explained her fear of giving birth came after her health class were shown a video in ninth grade.

She told People magazine: "I remember running all the way home and I looked right at my mom and said, 'I will never do that!'"

And Leslie doesn't regret not having had a family of her own.

She said: "I didn't get married and have kids, but I don't know if that's what I wanted.

"I've always wanted to take care of myself."