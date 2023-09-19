Gisele Bundchen intends to "rise" amid the challenges in her life.

The 43-year-old supermodel has seen her personal life flounder after she and husband Tom Brady - the father of her children Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian - divorced last year but she won't "crumble" in despair as she's always refused to let "curve balls" set her back.

Discussing a viral video of her walking a runway show in 2000 and continuing even when the heel of her shoe snaps off, Gisele told People magazine: “It was crazy. The heel actually went in. So you’ve got to put all your weight on the front of your foot. And then, you have cramps and it hurts a lot, but you have to just do what you’ve got to do.

"I'm not going to crumble in front of all those people. There was no option of crumbling there.

"You’ve just got to pretend like nothing happened and hope that no one noticed.

"And I think that's a great metaphor for life, because whenever the curve balls get thrown at you, do you crumble or do you rise? It's a choice, right? You’ve got to rise.”

Gisele has settled in Miami, Florida, with her children since getting divorced and she feels very happy to be by the sea.

She gushed: “I love the sunshine. Wherever the sun is, I feel like the happiest always..

“Just feeling the sun, just taking a dip in the ocean, just running on the sand and just feeling the grass on my feet. Just being in nature just gives you energy. It just makes you feel good.”

Despite her career accomplishments, nothing makes Gisele feel more proud than her children.

She said: "I think, for me, success means that I have raised children who have right values. You know what I mean? Because then, whenever I'm ready to leave, I know I have left something behind that is beautiful and that is an asset versus something different.

"It makes me proud to see how they're all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that, they're flourishing into their own beings.”