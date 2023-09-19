Dascha Polanco is to be a grandmother at the age of 40.

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress joked she has "got a promotion" because her 21-year-old daughter Dasany Kristal Gonzalez is expecting her first child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Dascha shared a photo of herself cradling her daughter's bump and wrote: "I just got a promotion."

Dasany quickly replied: "I can’t wait to leave you babysitting next month [laughing face emojis] (sic)"

But her mom didn't mind, as she responded: "I’ll just keep him for 3 months."

Dasany had announced earlier this month she was pregnant with a baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram: "We already love you to the moon and back. Countdown till your arrival.”

And she vowed to be the "hottest mom ever" as she thanked her loved ones for her baby shower gifts.

She posted: “His closet is going to be better then mine. I’m so grateful and blessed for all the support I have got, during this journey. Thank you all for the amazing gifts!(sic)"

Dascha previously admitted she felt like "the shame of [her] family" when she fell pregnant at the age of 17.

She told Parents Latina magazine: “It made me feel self-conscious and affected my confidence.”

The 'In The Heights' star went on to have a son, named Aryam, when she was 25, and previously said she "respects" his father and they are able to co-parent the teenager without any "drama".

Meanwhile, Dascha previously admitted she used her own experiences of "abuse" to portray Dayanara 'Daya' Diaz on 'Orange Is the New Black' after her inmate alter ego was regularly beaten by guards who blamed her for the death of a colleague.

She told People magazine at the time: "I've been in abusive situations I think we've all been in it whether it's physical whether it's mental whether it's you know external whether it's in a job I think we've all experienced it.

"Maybe it's in different scales, but we can always reach to those points and really understand that regardless of how small or big it might have been. There's always like a sense of vulnerability at that point and that wasn't easy but it was a place that I could go to quite you know repeatedly because I've been with Dayanara for five or six years.

"I think we grow to like understand our character and the authenticity that we bring to our character it becomes so easily reached once you're like familiar with it."