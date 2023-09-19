Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have named their daughter Elsie.

The 'Jungle Cruise' star and his model girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month and it has now been revealed the couple opted for a traditional moniker for the tot.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Elsie is a gorgeous baby and Jack and Roxy have picked a gorgeous name to fit. Everyone is thrilled."

The 35-year-old comic previously joked he wanted to name his baby after his new favourite player at his beloved soccer team Arsenal, Declan Rice.

Sharing the first photo of the tot, he wrote on Instagram: "Well this just happened!

"Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.

"Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it."

And Jack also joked about the possibility of naming his daughter after Lou Bega's song 'Mambo No. 5'.

He previously said: "We've started to think a little bit about baby names but it's early days.

"My missus is named Roxanne after her dad's favourite song and she said we should maybe go down that route with our child.

"But I was like, 'I don't think we can call our kid Mambo No5'. Although that song does have quite a lot of names in it so there's a few to choose from if we did want to use it as inspiration."

Roxy had revealed in June they were expecting a baby girl but insisted at the time they hadn't settled on a name.

She said on 'Steph's Packed Lunch': "We are having a little girl. We have thought of some names but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out."

Meanwhile, Jack previously suggested being a dad could mean him changing his stand-up comedy.

He said: "It's all feeling terrifyingly grown up.

"It feels like a moment where I'm maybe transitioning into being a different type of comic and doing different types of routines.

"It will be the last hurrah for a load of anecdotes about drunken hijinks and being an idiot.

"Those always have a little bit of a shelf life as a comedian."