David and Victoria Beckham used to sneak about and meet in car parks in a bid to try and keep their romance under the radar.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer made the revelation in a trailer for the new four-part Netflix docuseries, which chronicles the career of the 48-year-old retired football legend and shares intimate details about his personal and professional life.

Victoria, 49, spilled in the trailer released this week: “My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps.'

“So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

When the camera turned to David, he smiled: "Classy."

The premise reads: "With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom."

David previously recalled how he kept the train ticket his wife wrote her phone number on the first time they met.

The former England captain spoke to his future spouse after she'd had a "few drinks" in the Manchester United player's lounge in 1997 when she came to one of his matches, and David confessed he's held onto the memento for more than two decades.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2020, David recalled: "She'd had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I'll try and get her number.

"We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."

The couple went on to tie the knot two years later, and now have four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, together.

David also admitted he always had his eye on Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice when they first met.

Recalling the time the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker came to a charity game with her bandmate Mel C, he added: "She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice.

"We knew of them, obviously, because they were pretty big at the time. And I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time. But we all had our favourite Spice Girl."

Since retiring from football, David has become the president and co-owner of the Inter Miami soccer team in the US and is also co-owner of Salford City back home.