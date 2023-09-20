Kylie Minogue says making her new album ‘Tension’ was like being in therapy.

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ singer, 55, split from her 47-year-old fiancé Paul Solomons earlier this year after five years with the graphic designer, and has now said making music following the split was the catharsis she needed.

She told Music Week about the making of her upcoming sixteenth studio album, out on Friday (22.09.23): “I was happy to get some of these emotions out of myself.

“The studio can be like therapy. So yes, some challenging moments, which almost everyone has.”

Kylie added about two songs on the record that especially helped keep her upbeat: “To be able to express some of those things – particularly with a song like ‘Story’ or ‘Hold On To Now’ where, in some parts, I’m not even exactly sure what I’m saying – that’s why we write songs.

“It’s hard to express this stuff in normal dialogue. So, anyway, some challenging stuff.”

Kylie also said the Covid lockdowns had an impact on her, with ‘Tension’ her first release since the pandemic.

She added: “We were out of Covid times, which is where I lived my last album, and just going, ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try.’

“I’ll try everything actually. That’s what’s good with trusted people in the studio – you can just try it and see if it works.”

Kylie has now moved back to Australia following her split from Paul, but said she will always think of Britain as her second home.

Referring to the songwriting trio Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, who helped propel her to fame, she said: “I just had a flash of going to the UK when I was 19. The story that we all know: Stock Aitken Waterman.

“‘I Should Be So Lucky’ happens more or less before I got on a plane back to Australia.

“I can’t quite believe that I spent all that time, and continue to spend time, in the UK and I’m part of British music.

“It’s just unreal to me but my entire education in music has been in the UK.”