Ed Boon says the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise continues to appeal because they like to add "something brand new" to each game.

The co-creator of the popular fighting game series - which launched in 1992 - has revealed a huge "committee" of staff come up with new ways to kill as the latest instalment 'Mortal Kombat 1' arrives.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "It's about getting as many minds into the conversation as possible.

"There's a sort of 'committee' who bounce around ideas, talk with our concept artists, make mock-ups.

"They're sent over to me and I'll ask for modifications, or if I'm not keen I'll ask for different ideas.

"I supply ideas as well, it's a collaborative effort. Anybody on the team who has an idea for a fatality, we're all ears!"

He added: "We always try to introduce something brand new to every Mortal Kombat game.

"That's been a really good motivator for us to be innovative and drive things forward."

Boon says advancements in technology help inspire them.

He explained: "Games seem to be capturing more and more of the public's time.

"They continue to mature, technology continues to advance, and it enables us to make more and more engaging experiences and people are really attached to it."

'MK1' introduced a new feature called Kameo Fighters; the characters are "separate from the main roster, and chosen before each fight. They can be called into the fight and perform a special attack or combo on the opponent, in addition to performing their own Fatalities and Brutalities."

The NetherRealm Studios game also includes Invasion mode, "a single-player mode combining fighting mechanics with board game and role-playing game elements."