KFC's Colonel Sanders is heading to 'Final Fantasy 14'.

Square Enix and KFC Japan have announced the fast-food chain's mascot is set to appear as a Black Mage in the MMO.

Alongside a trailer of Sanders taking in Eorzea as he prepares to unleash black magic, a translated caption on X - formerly Twitter - teased that he's “preparing for a new adventure in another world."

There is no release date for when to expect Sanders.

The mascot previously starred in a 2019 KFC-themed game that allows gamers to virtually date The Colonel.

The bizarre title, 'I Love You, Colonel Sanders!', features the creator of Kentucky Fried Chicken as "A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator" and appeared on Steam.

A description of the game read: "I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator follows you, a promising culinary student, as you try to date your classmate, Colonel Sanders. Throughout your journey, you'll be faced with life-changing decisions that will affect your chances of friendship and love. But be careful! Your choices have real consequences with real animated characters' feelings at stake.

"Do you have what it takes to survive culinary school? Will Colonel Sanders choose you to be his business partner?

"Or maybe even so much more? Find out in the most finger lickin' good dating simulator ever created - a game that KFC actually made."

It was later released on Windows 7 and Mac OS X.