Sir Mick Jagger is on the VIP guest list for King Charles’s Palace of Versailles banquet.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 80, will be joined at the event on Wednesday (20.09.23) night by French multi-billionaire Bernard Arnault, 74, the richest man in the world, and 63-year-old ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actor Hugh Grant.

Charles and Queen Camilla, 76, will dine in the palace’s Hall of Mirrors, and Sir Mick is said to be travelling from his home the Château de Fourchette in the Indre-et-Loire department for the feast.

Mr Arnault owns luxury mansions in Paris and Bordeaux and is the head of the LVMH luxury goods conglomerate, which includes brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Among the other VIPs on the 150-strong guest list are actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, 52, and Emma Mackey, 27, star of the Netflix series ‘Sex Education’.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, 73, and midfielder Patrick Vieira, 47, along with former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, 45, are also on the list.

Charles’ visit to France was postponed as France erupted in rioting in March over pension reforms.

It will be the monarch and his wife’s first visit to France as king and queen

And as well as the Versailles feast they have 21 engagements on their calendar withing three days.

Charles is set to address the French senate on Thursday (21.09.23) and it’s reported he may become the first British royal to do so in English and French.

Like his late mum Queen Elizabeth did, he will also process through the streets of Paris, plant a tree at the British ambassador’s residence.

Also reminiscent of his mother, his planned stops include the Paris flower market.