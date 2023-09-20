Lana Del Rey struggles to feel "confident" on TV.

The 38-year-old pop star performed on 'Saturday Night Live' during the early days of her career in 2012 but it was infamously called one of "the worst performances" in the history of the show and she has now explained that she has appeared on television so rarely because there has "never been a right time" to do so since.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "The offers are there. I think I’ve done two [TV performances]? Maybe that’s something else I’ll grow into more, like touring. And don’t get me wrong. I toured for nine years of my life. It was nonstop. It was tough.

"But you know in your heart when it’s the right time. And it’s never been the right time. Maybe now, even if I didn’t feel confident, I would do it anyway. But there was a reason not to feel confident."

The 'Video Games' hitmaker went on to add that she never thought such a performance would be "received well" but admitted that these days there are more ways to promote things differently and is flattered that the biggest stars of today have cited her as an inspiration.

She said: "I didn’t know if it would be received well. But there’s a lot of weirdos out there now, so, we’re fine. We’re in good company. I started at a time when things were very much one way. Little by little, there’s a lot more room for storytelling and saying different stuff. You’re seeing a lot more good girl songwriters, too. Well, who am I to say that? I like a lot of the singers out right now.

"Billie [Eilsh] and Olivia [Rodrigo] are such good people, it’s f****** awesome. I love them and their music. It’s not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture. I always had girls telling me [things like] that. Maybe not the critics or anybody else — but singers I knew, no matter how big or small, would write me letters. I always felt like the older sister to pretty much everyone I ever met."