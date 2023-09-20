Jason Kelce is certain that his brother Travis is dating Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old footballer - who plays for Taylor's team the Philadelphia Eagles - is thought to have struck up a relationship with pop superstar Taylor, 33, in recent weeks and now his brother Jason, 35, - - has admitted he believes the rumours are true.

Speaking on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP, he said: "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

Travis - who has previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla - was first linked to the 'Anti-Hero' songstress at the beginning of September and they were reported to have been "hanging out" in New York last week.

Travis has also spoken about his time with Taylor - who has previously dated the likes of Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and was in a longterm relationship with Joe Alwyn until earlier this year - where he revealed that he had tried to get his phone number to her at one of her 'Eras' shows but joked that she "hadn't gotten over" the Eagles loss at the Superbowl.

Speaking on his 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "So, I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal.

"Well, she probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you."