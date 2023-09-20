Gisele Bündchen has bought a ranch so her daughter can ride her horse in private.

The 43-year-old supermodel has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivan with ex-husband Tom Brady and has now spent a reported $9.1million on a South Florida ranch so that her youngest can fulfil her passion for equestrianism away from the glare of the media

She told People: "Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter. This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

Gisele went on to add that horse Item takes good care of her daughter and she is already asking her to buy her another one and is determined to be able to jump as high as she can despite her young age.

She said: "He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he's a very easy horse. But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now."

Gisele split from NFL star Tom, 46, in 2022 and recently admitted that the whole breakup had been "very tough" on the whole family.

She said: "It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.