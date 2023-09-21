King Charles was "greatly moved" by how France paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The 74-year-old monarch acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother in September 2022 and upon starting his three-day state visit to France on Wednesday (20.09.23) with Queen Camilla, thanked President Macron for the "generosity" his country showed during the period of mourning.

He said: "Your generosity of spirit brings to mind how my family and I were so greatly moved by the tributes paid in France to my Mother, The late Queen, whose funeral took place one year ago yesterday. Mr. President, among the many profoundly moving gestures here, the flying of the Union flag at the Elysée was particularly poignant. Your words, at that time, meant a great deal to us too.

"You said that she had touched your hearts - and it was she who held France in the greatest affection, as, of course, did my grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother."

The King attended a dinner party with Macron, where the French president in response reminded the King how the people of his country held both Queen Elizabeth and his father Prince Philip - who died in April 2021 at the age of 99 - were "held in affection" throughout their lives.

He said: "You know the affection in which the French people held Queen Elizabeth II, your mother, throughout her life and her reign, and how much they shared the pain of the British people in their grief.

"We think deeply of her and of Prince Philip, in welcoming you this evening, with the Queen."

Elsewhere during the lavish affair, the King promised that with "ambition and determination", the two neighbouring countries could "reinvigorate" things for future generations.

He said: "Working together, with ambition and determination, who knows how far we can reach. Mr President, in all of this we can rely on our firm friendship, which is renewed and reinvigorated with each new generation."