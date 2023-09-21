Louise Redknapp has "nothing else to say" about her split from Jamie Redknapp.

The 48-year-old pop star divorced footballer Jamie, 50, in 2018 after 20 years of marriage and is now dating businessman Drew Michael, 39 but remained coy when asked about her personal life although she insisted that everything is "good".

She found the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It’s so difficult with your personal life... it’s all good. Yeah, I’ve got nothing else to say on it, everything about it has already been written."

The former Eternal singer has sons Charley, 18, and 14-year-old Beau with her ex-husband and whilst Jamie went on to marry model Frida Andersson in 2021 and now has Raphael, 10 months, with her but Louise felt as if she needed to be a "staple" for her boys by staying single.

She told Hello magazine: "I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family. Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple.”

Louise - who was spotted leaving The Groucho Club in Soho with her new boyfriend earlier this week - explained just months ago that she "wasn't actively looking" for a new partner but was "open" to the idea of dating again.

She told The Sunday Times: "People ask me about dating and although I wouldn’t say I ever go out actively looking, I’ve got an open heart for what the future may bring. Right now, though, all of my energy goes into my boys and my job. I speak to Charley, who is at university in Arizona, every day. I still have the occasional night out drinking cocktails as I love to let my hair down. If Luther Vandross comes on, you’ll find me on the dancefloor."