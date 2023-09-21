Greta Gerwig is "nearly overwhelmed" by seeing 'Barbie' in IMAX.

The 40-year-old director is at the helm of the smash hit summer comedy starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken and as film is released again in exceptionally high-definition cinemas across the US, has claimed that viewers will be "most satisfied" by watching it in such a format.

Speaking in a video posted to IMAX's X account, she said: "It sounds and looks incredible, this is the most satisfying way to watch it and it feels like it really gets inside of you. I like the feeling of being nearly overwhelmed by it."

The film has become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far, with Variety revealing that at the beginning of September it had brought in a total of $1.36 billion since its release in July.

'Barbie' also became Warner Bros' highest-grossing film ever as it passed the record set by 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two', which was the final instalment of the megahit wizarding franchise based on the magical book series by J.K Rowling.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros’ president of domestic distribution in the US, said in a statement: “This is a watershed moment for ‘Barbie,’ and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink.

“Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far ‘Barbie’ can go in the real world.”