Tristan Thompson has been granted temporary guardianship of his ill younger brother Amari eight months after the death of their mum.

The 32-year-old NBA player – who has five-year-old daughter True and a 13-month-old son with his ex Khloé Kardashian, 39 – was given the care order of his 17-year-old sibling on Wednesday (20.09.23) morning at the Superior Court of California.

Court documents said it granted Tristan “all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have”.

Tristan’s request for guardianship follows the death of their mother, Andrea, who died in January from a heart attack.

His younger brother has epilepsy as well as a string of other medical conditions that means he requires around-the-clock support, which led Tristan to request guardianship.

The NBA star has also been granted the authority to “manage ward’s finances and assets, travel with the ward within the United States of America and internationally, enroll ward in social and other extracurricular activities, decide living arrangements of the ward [and] obtain legal counsel on behalf of the ward”, according to court papers seen by People.

The court declared there was “sufficient evidence” and “good cause” for Tristan to take guardianship over Amari.

Tristan said in his submission he and his brother’s dad Trevor Thompson, has been absent from his younger brother’s life since 2014 and claimed he is Amari’s closest living family member.

His filing, submitted on 8 September, added: “Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment.

“Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs.”

Tristan also told the court he would like to assist his brother in managing and investing their mother’s inheritance.

Amari lives with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in Hidden Hills, California, and before that stayed with his older brother’s ex Khloé after extreme weather damaged Tristan’s home.