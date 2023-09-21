Anitta chooses her outfits to show off her bottom when she dances.

The 30-year-old pop star opts for a more practical style, typically sporting a pair of jean sports to let her embrace the funk carioca style by shaking her backside and put on a show for her fans.

Speaking to InStyle magazine about having to explain the issue with bodysuits to stylists, she said: "I'm always like, ‘That's not good for showing the movement,’ and they're like, ‘But this singer dude does it.’

"That singer doesn't do baile funk. It's not Brazilian funk dance."

She pointed out that she needs to be able to twerk "hard" and show off her "bum bum".

Generally, the star - whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado - admitted there is a dichotomy between her true self and the Anitta alter ego, including the way she approaches her style.

She hailed designer Jeremy Scott as "a sweet man" who "sees the kindness in everything, noting she can "feel his emotion" in his items.

She added: "I love the colors, I love the pop."

At the time, she's "obsessed" with Pharrell Williams and his collaborations with Louis Vuitton, while she is also a huge fan of the shape of Dolce and Gabbana's clothes.

She explained; “Nothing wears so well as a Dolce; my body feels insane."

When it comes to Ronnie Hartleben - with whom she works with frequently, including for the InStyle shoot - they are a good fit together because they both love "taking risks".

He said: "[It's meaningful] to work with such a strong powerful Latina woman. We always have fun taking risks and pushing the envelope with our looks.”