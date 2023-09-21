'Baldur's Gate 3' patch 3 update has been hit by a slight delay because of how big it is.

Developer and publisher Larian Studios has apologised that the role-playing video game's latest lot of fixes and updates will arrive a day later on Friday (22.09.23).

A post on Larian's official X page read: "Patch 3 is coming, and it’s a big one. To ensure thorough testing, we’re releasing Patch 3 this Friday, September 22 instead.

"Thanks for your patience, all!"

Mac users are waiting until the patch to be able to experience the title.

The game has been rife with performance issues, particularly in the third and final act of the game.