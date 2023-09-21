'Horizon Zero Dawn' is getting a boardgame prequel to 'Horizon Forbidden West'.

'Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion' from Steamforged Games can have up to four players and will see them play brand new characters.

The tabletop is set in the “distant lands of a far-future Earth” and will “cover never-before-seen-events”.

It will also be backward compatible with the 2020 board game.

A Kickstarter will launch on November 21, and those wishing to play should keep their eyes peeled over on the Steamforged Games website for updates.

It was recently reported that 'Horizon Forbidden West' is set to launch on PC and PS5.

It will follow in the footsteps of other Sony exclusives which eventually made their way to PC, including 'Marvel’s Spider-Man', 'Horizon Zero Dawn', 'God of War' and 'The Last of Us'.

VideoGamesChronicle reports that a leaker indicated the game could arrive to either Steam or Epic Games “within 30 days".

Whilst the Complete Edition has not yet been announced, it has been leaked due to being rated in different countries, which is a common source of leaks.

The Complete Edition will reportedly include the Burning Shores DLC, alongside the base game.