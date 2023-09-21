Elon Musk allegedly gatecrashed Grimes' recording session for 'Cyberpunk 2077' whilst "wielding a two-hundred-year-old gun" and demanded he have a cameo role.

The experimental pop artist played Lizzy Wizzy in the 2020 action role-playing game and the Tesla and X owner clearly wanted a piece of the action.

The revelation comes from Walter Isaacson's authorised autobiography on the billionaire business magnate.

The excerpt reads: “He showed up at the studio wielding a two-hundred-year-old gun and insisted that they give him a cameo."

Musk is quoted as saying: “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous."

And Grimes noted that the “studio guys were like sweating”.

Developer CD Projekt Red “relented”.

However, it's believed they turned him into a non-playable character that the protagonist V can ignore if they so wish.

In Walter’s book, the writer also detailed how Amber Heard cosplayed as video game character Mercy from ‘Overwatch’ for Elon.

The ‘Aquaman’ actress, 37, was reportedly left stunned after the 52-year-old mogul – who she dated on and off for a year from 2017 following her divorce from Johnny Depp – posted a raunchy image of her on his X platform dressed as the character last week.

He said he had done it to confirm the anecdote from the ‘Elon Musk’ tome, but a source told Page Six the actress “did not give permission to Elon to use the photo” which she thought was meant to stay “private”.

The outlet reported an insider told them Amber “felt particularly slighted by the move” as Elon had apparently “asked her several times to speak to Walter for the book” – which she refused “out of respect for Elon”.

In Walter’s book, the writer detailed how Amber obtained her cosplay costume after Tesla co-founder Elon said she resembled its blonde support hero.

The journalist said in his biography of the tech titan: “She spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

Elon went on to post a picture of his former girlfriend in the costume on his social media platform and captioned it: “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

The photo was seemingly taken on a mobile phone in someone’s home and showed Amber showing off her cleavage in a latex bodysuit with matching angel-style wings and a gold halo headpiece.

Grimes, 35, whom he dated after Amber and who is mum to three of his 11 children, claimed in the book Elon had sent a photo of her having a C-section to several of their loved ones including her father and brothers.