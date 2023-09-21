Bindi Irwin always felt "most connected" to her late dad when she played in her treehouse.

The 25-year-old conservationist - whose father Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 - adored being a "wild child" and getting closer to nature in the structure built by the 'Crocodile Hunter' star and credits that outdoor play for making her into the person she is today.

She said: “As a child I would connect to my love for animals and our natural world through play. I would create my own imaginary worlds where I would run wild with every kind of animal.

"I wanted to connect with every species and learn more about them.

"My Dad built me a tree house and it was my favourite place in the world to play. It was where I could be a wild child! Surrounded by wildlife, next to the creek, it was where I felt most connected to nature and to my dad.

"That connection has meant everything to me and I’ve carried it through to my adult years.

"My world now revolves around wildlife conservation, encouraging others to care for our Earth and understand that we are all connected.”

Bindi is helping front The LEGO Group's new Play is Your Superpower campaign, which encourages families to reprioritise play after a global study foud a third of children around the world spend less time playing a week than most adults spend scrolling on their phones per day.

The study also showed 70% of parents are choosing to prioritise achievement-based activities such as sports clubs, tutoring and language classes for their child over free play because they believe that it will lead them to greater success in the future.

Bindi credits childhood play for giving her the 'superpower' connection, while fellow ambassador Tan France says his is imagination.

The 'Next In Fashion' star said: “As a young boy growing up in Doncaster, UK, the idea of being where I am today felt far removed.

"Little did I know that the skills I was learning through play in my bedroom would directly impact my future life. Play helped me imagine infinite possibilities, allowing me to see things differently and discover my place in the world.

"A huge part of my career focuses on instilling that sense of endless imagination in adults; sometimes I wish I could rewind the clock and encourage people to step into their own adventures through play.”

Comedian and social media star Naomi Watanabe and actress Stepanie Beatriz are also ambassadors for the campaign, and chose self-expression and creativity as their respective superpowers.

Find out more about the campaign and watch the 'Play is Your Superpower' film - which stars Jane Lynch as a work-obsessed CEO, and Sun Li in an adaptation for families in China - at: LEGO.com/SuperpowerOfPlay.