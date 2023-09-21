Tori Spelling marked her mum’s birthday after their reported three-year feud.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, are said to have been virtually estranged since Tori’s mother Candy Spelling, 78, was named by her late TV producer titan husband Aaron Spelling as the sole heir of his $600 million fortune.

But Tori posted a series of throwback images of her and Candy on Instagram on Wednesday (20.09.23) with a message that referred to “tickle fests” and ice cream fights with her mum and 44-year-old brother Randy Spelling.

She said: “Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling… – I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… (crying laughing enoji.)

“@randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food (maybe ice cream (ice cream and two raised hand emojis) fights. I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad.

“And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong (bicep emoji) women run in our family.

“I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo.”

Tori’s screenwriter ex-husband Charlie Shanian,58, who was married to the mum-of-five actress from 2004 to 2006, said in August Tori and Candy’s rift had grown in the wake of Aaron’s inheritance decision.

He added to the Daily Mail Tori started “crying” because she was “so upset” over the move, saying: “From what I understand (Aaron’s) hope was that it would bring Tori closer to her mom because it would require a connection between them.

“(Tori) was crying and feeling upset, not about the money, but about what it meant that (it) was structured in such a way. There’s a real pain in there.”

But he added Candy set up trust funds for her two adult children, which he said they will “still get… someday.”

Tori and her five children – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 11, and six-year-old Beau – have been living in an RV at a campsite.

It was reported the actress has been been struggling with money following her separation from estranged ‘Due South’ actor husband Dean McDermott, 56, who announced their split in June after 17 years of marriage.

An insider has told Page Six Candy had found a place for Tori and her grandkids to live but she was turned down.

The said: “Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find (a house, but she ) wanted to live in a certain place.”