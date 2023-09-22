Shakira's "dream" was to spend the rest of her life with Gerard Pique.

The 46-year-old pop star split from Gerard, 36, in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, and Shakira admits that she's struggled to overcome her heartbreak.

Shakira - who moved from Barcelona to Miami following her split from the retired soccer star - told Billboard: "My priority was my home, my family. I believed in 'til death do us part'. I believed that dream, and I had that dream for myself, for my children.

"My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible.

"My mom doesn’t leave my [sick] father’s side. They still kiss on the mouth. And it has always been my example. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen. If life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade. That’s what I’m doing: making lemonade."

Shakira is determined to "keep going" for the sake of her children.

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker - who has Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, with Gerard - shared: "I think that nothing can compensate for the pain of destroying a family. Of course, I have to keep going for my children’s sake; that’s my greatest motivation.

"But my biggest dream, more than collecting platinum albums and Grammys, was to raise my sons with their father. Overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now."

Despite this, Shakira has learned a lot about herself through her heartbreak.

She said: "I thought I was much weaker. I used to crumble before the stupidest problems.

"I’d create a drama because I chipped my tooth or that kind of stuff. But maturing, going through truly difficult things, gives you a sense of perspective and empathy. You learn how to value the good moments and how not to amplify the bad ones."