'The Division 3' is officially in the works.

Ubisoft has announced that 'Star Wars Outlaws' director Julian Gerighty is leading the follow-up to 2019's 'Tom Clancy's The Divison 2', though there is no word yet on when it will be released.

A new press statement read: "As executive producer, Julian Gerighty will oversee all The Division games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game."

As they are still putting together a team to develop the game and Julia is committed to the action-adventure game set in the world of sci-fi classic 'Star Wars', it suggests it's still a way off.

The release added: "Julian remains fully committed to making Star Wars Outlaws a success both for the development team and fans.

"He will remain on the project through launch to ensure the game meets the intended creative vision and provides a great experience for players."

Fans are still waiting on a release date for 'The Division Heartland', the upcoming free-to-play PvEvP, survival-action shooter that emerged during Ubisoft's Division Day showcase in April.

Viewers were introduced to the town of "Silver Creek, teasing the enemy factions and mysterious virus players will face."

The game had a Closed Beta this summer.

Meanwhile, Massive Entertainment is releasing 'Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora' this December.