Bonmarche has found a new lease of life by opening at least seven new stores.

The retailer, which caters for mature shoppers aged 50-plus, closed 30 stores after it collapsed into administration twice from 2019.

It has not opened around seven new stores with the most recent one launching this week.

Paisley in Glasgow will see a new Bonmarche open on Friday (22.09.23) after it

closed down earlier this year following its lease expiring.

Shoppers greeted the news with joy on social media, with many saying they “couldn’t wait” to get back into its shops.

The retailer is also offering a list of jobs through online recruiters such as Indeed.

Among the new Bonmarche locations are Bridport, Seaham, Crawley, Oban, Thatcham, Spalding and Kirkby.

Bridport’s new shop opened on 17 August while one of its stores has already opened in Warrington.

When Bonmarche first fell into administration in 2019, it put 2,700 jobs at risk.

It was then saved by Peacocks, but 30 of its around 300 branches were forced to shut their doors.

The business collapsed for a second time in 2020 in the middle of the coronavirus crisis when Peacocks fell into administration.

Bonmarche’s first store opened in Doncaster in 1985.

It isn’t the only much-loved chain to be opening new branches.

Last month, B and M announced several new stores across the country, with locations including Glasgow, Reading and Berkshire.

It’s also been reported The White Company, which has more than 60 stores around the UK, will open shops in five new locations by the end of November.

Discount warehouse retailers Costco is also planning a huge expansion in the UK with 14 more stores set to open in the next two years.