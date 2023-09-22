A new 'Lord Of The Rings' game gives fans the chance to “explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before”.

The first trailer for the previously teased title, which is now known to be called 'Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game' is here.

The game comes from Take-Two subsidiary Private Division and Weta Workshop - the latter of which is the visual effects company behind Middle-earth for 'The Lord of the Rings' film trilogy.

Little else is revealed about the game.

In the teaser, a book of drawings of Hobbits and more is being worked on before the wind sends the pages flying open and it's revealed that the game is "coming in 2024".

The game was first announced last summer.

A tweet from Private Division read: "We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with

@WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future!"

The game is different from EA's free-to-play collectible role-playing game 'The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth', which launched earlier in the year.

The title was revealed to be in "early development" and "expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024."

Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe.

“The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Weta Workshop, added: “It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. “As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”