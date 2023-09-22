'Rainbow High: Runway Rush' is out now.

The Outright Games puzzle adventure game - the first game based on the popular dolls and Netflix animated series - can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Players can choose to play as one of the six original Rainbow High characters: Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, or Violet.

There are mini-games to match each doll's creativity, including "Jade’s makeovers and Violet’s passion for digital media."

A description read: "Working together they must show their artistic flair to create a standout idea. The team with the best idea will be awarded a chance to plan a major project for the Creative Spring Challenge...

"Fans can play as Sunny and find everything she needs for the day in her bedroom, as Ruby to prepare croissants in the Rainbow Union, or as Skyler to design and make an outfit. In addition to the main story mode, players will be able to take on a series of quests, play mini-games and find collectibles to level up their characters with unlockable outfits."

The first line of dolls was released in 2020 by MGA and was hugely successful on its launch, including being named No. 1 New Toy at the Toy Association 2020 Toy of the Year Awards in the U.S. The animated series aired the same year on YouTube and became available on Netflix in March 2021, accumulating more than one billion minutes watched on all platforms globally.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “Rainbow High has fast established itself as the defining fashion doll brand for Generation Alpha. With our new game, fans will have an entirely new way to interact with this world, its beloved characters and develop their creativity in a way that has been tailor-made for our audience.”

Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment said: “In just three short years Rainbow High has revolutionized the fashion doll category and we are thrilled to see continued growth for the brand, with its first-ever console video game. Our core value for Rainbow High is to have fans let their true colors shine and they will be able to do this in an all-new way, as they immerse themselves as a student and step into an interactive world.”

Carla Bolaños Blanco from Xaloc Studios added: “As a developer, it was an exciting challenge to adapt the world of Rainbow High into a puzzle adventure game. We incorporated the key brand positioning enabling players to enter the magical world of rainbows, creativity, and friendship where they can live up to their potential, roam their favorite locations, and interact with their favorite characters.