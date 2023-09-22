'Milkshake' hitmaker Kelis drinks blitzed-up mushrooms "every morning".

The 44-year-old singer - who famously sang about her "milkshake bringing the boys to the yard" - has not only revealed her favourite milkshake ingredient is Lactaid Ice Cream, for those who are lactose intolerant, but that she also drinks a superfood concoction with fungi for the health benefits, such as brain health.

In a Q+A for Us Weekly magazine, she said: "My favourite way to start my morning is by doing a scoop of Brain Food - my superfood blend that I make with mushrooms - in whatever I'm drinking, and then I do a shot of fresh-squeezed orange juice."

Asked for her favourite milkshake ingredient, she replied: "My must-have ingredient for my milkshakes is Lactaid Ice Cream.

"It's delicious, creamy and yummy."

Kelis - who recently hit the headlines after her whirlwind romance with Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 73, came to an end - lives on a farm near Los Angeles with its own olive grove.

She shared: "I have an olive grove, and I love it when people give me trees as a gift."

The mother-of-three - who has Knight, 13, Shepherd, seven, and Galilee, two, from different relationships - loves to have movie nights on the farm.

She said: "We have a big screen outside, and my family and I watch movies under the stars."

The New York native previously revealed that she has "100 animals" on her farm in California.

The 'Millionaire' singer - who moved to the farm in 2020 - told E! News: "It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much. Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."

Kelis admitted that being surrounded by so many animals has been a "fun" experience for her family.

She continued: "We've got 100 animals here right now, literally. It's a full-fledged working farm and it's fun. There's lots of different personalities out there."