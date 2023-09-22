Milkshake hitmaker Kelis eats blitzed-up mushroom concoction every morning

Published
2023/09/22 16:00 (BST)

'Milkshake' hitmaker Kelis drinks blitzed-up mushrooms "every morning".

The 44-year-old singer - who famously sang about her "milkshake bringing the boys to the yard" - has not only revealed her favourite milkshake ingredient is Lactaid Ice Cream, for those who are lactose intolerant, but that she also drinks a superfood concoction with fungi for the health benefits, such as brain health.

In a Q+A for Us Weekly magazine, she said: "My favourite way to start my morning is by doing a scoop of Brain Food - my superfood blend that I make with mushrooms - in whatever I'm drinking, and then I do a shot of fresh-squeezed orange juice."

Asked for her favourite milkshake ingredient, she replied: "My must-have ingredient for my milkshakes is Lactaid Ice Cream.

"It's delicious, creamy and yummy."

Kelis - who recently hit the headlines after her whirlwind romance with Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 73, came to an end - lives on a farm near Los Angeles with its own olive grove.

She shared: "I have an olive grove, and I love it when people give me trees as a gift."

The mother-of-three - who has Knight, 13, Shepherd, seven, and Galilee, two, from different relationships - loves to have movie nights on the farm.

She said: "We have a big screen outside, and my family and I watch movies under the stars."

The New York native previously revealed that she has "100 animals" on her farm in California.

The 'Millionaire' singer - who moved to the farm in 2020 - told E! News: "It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much. Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."

Kelis admitted that being surrounded by so many animals has been a "fun" experience for her family.

She continued: "We've got 100 animals here right now, literally. It's a full-fledged working farm and it's fun. There's lots of different personalities out there."

© BANG Media International

kelis billmurray

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended