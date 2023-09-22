Kathy Griffin has accused Kanye West of “controlling” his “wife” Bianca Censori.

The outspoken comic, 62, spoke out after the 46-year-old rapper has been spotted in a series of images with Bianca, 28, with him dressed head-to-toe in black and she in bizarre outfits such as a huge collar-like circle that covered most of her face.

She said in a long TikTok video about she fears Bianca – who Kanye is said to have married in a suspected non-legally binding and intimate ceremony in January in Beverly Hills – has “no voice”.

She added “while it’s easy to make fun of Kanye because he is crazy and nutty”, she believes he has gone too far when it comes to dressing his “wife.”

Kathy said: “We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?

“I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through.”

Even though Kathy conceded the outlandish outfits allowed Bianca to display her “banging body” she added her figure looks “almost identical” to Kanye’s curvy ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 42.

She added: “So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her.

“I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever.”

Kathy then raised the question of whether Kanye is simply “not letting her talk” before highlighting how he is almost always covered head-to-toe while Bianca flashes her flesh.

The comic also tackled the recent incident of Kanye caught with his pants down while on a boat ride with Bianca in Venice by saying she thought the now-viral images from it that also showed Bianca crouched in between his knees reeked of “abuse”.

She said: “When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare butt – knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras – that to me just reeks of abuse.

“Like, ‘Get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi’.

“I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do.”

The Daily Mail has reported some of Kanye’s closest friends have become “extremely concerned” about the pair’s increasingly bizarre behaviour.

One source said: “Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up.

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”